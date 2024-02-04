City of Eupora combines MLK day with Black history

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – Once again, a local group in Webster County is highlighting the history of African Americans.

Guests today listened to speakers share the hard work of civil rights activist Martin Luther King, Jr and promises for the future.

Webster County Planning Committee Chairman James Townsend said this day is to remember those who fought for freedom.

“We are combining the Black history program, with the MLK day celebration as well,” said James Townsend.

Cathleen Hich the treasurer of the MLK committee, said she is working to make improvements in her city.

“I am an advocate of making things better and helping one another. That is my main goal, to see better people,” said Cathleen Hich.

Hich said this program is also helpful for the next generation of leaders.

“We want to begin to show our youth and give them an enhancement of life today, and as life used to be, and how they got to where they are. We want them to know that we worked hard as a race, and we did what it took to make it this far,” said Hich.

“They get to learn from their roots, they get to come and meet people from the past, people that may have grown older. They get to be a part of something that will help them in the future, and we all know that where you come from has an impact on where you are going,” said Hich.

