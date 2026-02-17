City of Jackson remembers Civil Rights leader Jesse Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The death of internationally known Civil Rights leader Jesse Jackson is being felt here in North Mississippi.

Jackson inspired a couple of generations of community and political leaders, including District 5 Lowndes County Supervisor Leroy Brooks.

Jackson even spoke in Lowndes County on at least one occasion.

Brooks got to know Jackson through his friendship with Congressman Bennie Thompson.

He says Jackson was an important force in the Civil Rights movement because he picked up the torch after Martin Luther King, Junior’s assassination and helped keep things moving forward, even taking on the fight for Human Rights globally.

“The kind of impact he would have on people. Of course, he was a great speaker like Dr. King. But, I mean, he stepped in at a time when this country needed a Black voice, and that’s one of the things we’re missing now is a national Black voice to address the issues we’re facing,” said Leroy Brooks, District 5 Lowndes Co. Board of Supervisors.

Brooks also said the nation won’t mourn Jackson’s death as much as it will celebrate his life.

