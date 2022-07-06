City of Louisville is extending its curfew

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Louisville is extending its curfew and studying its success.

The overnight curfew was originally instated for 2 weeks in June, with an option to renew it for 2 weeks at a time.

The idea behind it was to deter crime in the late night and early morning hours.

At last night’s aldermen meeting, the board voted to extend it another 14 days.

The hours have been amended to run from 11 PM until 4 AM rather than the original 10 PM to 5 AM.

Before the curfew police were working three to four felony cases a week. In the last 28 days, they’ve worked two.

Since June 19th, Louisville Police have worked only 2 shots fired calls, and one of those turned out to be fireworks.

The mayor is pleased with the changes.