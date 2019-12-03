City of Louisville offers resources to help families in need

Homeowners fill out a request form for assistance, such as housing and financial needs with the Red Cross.

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- When tragedy strikes, the town has resources ready to help.

Louisville partners with The American Red Cross.

Fire victims also rely on churches and service groups.

“In the time of a fire like this such as the fire here, the residents lost everything the only thing they have are the clothes on their back and their vehicles. at this point getting assistance that you can to those is key and trying to start the recovery process for them,” said Deputy Chief Robert Hutto.

Residents involved in the apartment fire will apply to receive assistance from the American Red Cross.