City of Macon hosts Thanksgiving dinner for senior citizens

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) With Thanksgiving just days away, some people are getting in the holiday spirit by giving back.

Macon’s Boyz 2 Men organization, Mt. Caramel Brotherhood, and City of Macon Event Operations Committee took the opportunity to serve their neighbors by serving Thanksgiving Dinner to senior citizens.

“When you speak in Noxubee County, there is always something negative, but we are trying to set up the tone and let people know that there is still some love in the county of Noxubee.” Said Rapheal Skinner. “Everybody came in and they did what they had to do. Before we even started serving, we did a scripture, a prayer, and it was just like we were having church before we started serving. I just felt like it was the need to spread and show love in Noxubee County.”

Attendees were able to pick up a free meal, sit down, and bond with the others.

City of Macon Event Committee Secretary Ruthie Cockrell said it is fulfilling to see everyone unite.

“It was very great. We had a lot of volunteers; everybody was just excited about everybody coming together as a whole in Noxubee County.” said Cockrell. “Because this is the first time something like this has happened, for us to come together as citizens to target the elderly. In the future, we will be doing things with different people, like the youth, and we just want to make a difference in Noxubee County.”

The Thanksgiving dinner was served at Macon City Hall Courtroom.

