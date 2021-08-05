City of Oxford and police officials are facing a federal lawsuit

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Oxford, Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen, former Officer Matthew Kinne, and 10 unnamed police officers are facing a federal lawsuit.

Attorneys for the family of Dominique Clayton announced the suit today.

Last month former Oxford Police Officer Matthew Kinne pleaded guilty to killing Dominique Clayton.

The suit alleges that Kinne was acting under color of law when he committed the crime, by the fact that he was wearing his uniform, and arrived at her home in his OPD patrol car. It also alleges that he violated Clayton’s 4th and 14th Amendment rights against excessive force.

The suit also claims that Kinne had been forced to resign from his previous job after an investigation into the death of his first wife.

Her death was ruled a suicide.

Attorneys claim that the City and Chief McCutcheon knew of the forced resignation and hired Kinne anyway, and due to that and his being on duty at the time, bear some responsibility for his actions.

The unnamed officers are accused of failing to intervene and protect Clayton from Kinne.

The suit does not specify a damage amount.

Matthew Kinne is serving Life without Parole for Clayton’s murder.