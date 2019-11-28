City of Oxford names new police chief

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- A new chief but a familiar face will lead the Oxford Police Department.

Oxford Board of Alderman announced earlier this week Jeff McCutchen will be the Chief of Police starting in January.

He’s been serving as the Interim Chief when Chief Joey East took a leave of absence while running for sheriff.

The current chief, Joey East is taking on the roll as sheriff in Lafayette County.

East’s father has been the county sheriff there since 1972.

McCutchen is no stranger to OPD. He has served as the Operations Major since 2014.