City of Reform and two officers face $20 million federal lawsuit

Reform and two officers face $20 million federal lawsuit

REFORM, AL. (WCBI) – The city of Reform, Alabama and two officers are facing a $20 million federal lawsuit.

You may recall this December 2023 incident involving Micah Washington and Reform Officer Dana Elmore.

WVUA reports a cell phone video showing Washington being tazed while restrained.

The lawsuit alleges excessive force, malicious prosecution, wrongful detainment, and arrest.

Elmore and her husband, former Pickens County sheriff’s deputy Jody Elmore, who she called to the scene.

Washington was changing a flat tire alongside his younger brother and friend when Officer Elmore approached the men and asked for identification.

