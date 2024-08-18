City of Starkville hosts 5k run to honor former runner

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Runners were lined up early this morning ready to compete against each other.

The city of Starkville held its annual Hannah Pote 5k Run.

Hannah Pote was a cross-country runner from Starkville and was tragically killed in a car accident.

The 5k run race director said this was a way the community could honor Pote’s life.

“We are having the 5k run for Hannah Pote, she was a cross-country runner who was killed in a car accident,” said Elaine Schimpf. “So, they honor her in her memory every year with this race. This race is put on by the Starkville Foundation for public education, and it raises money for teacher grants, scholarships, and teacher awards for the Starkville/Oktibbeha County Public School System. Anybody in the community can run, we try to give a special discount for any athletes in the Starkville School District, or any athlete in the surrounding area.”

“It means a lot to be here, and show support as a community for this person’s family, said Rachel Allison, 5K runner. “And to all come together.”

The Hannah Pote 5k run was held at the Starkville Sportsplex, and over 150 runners competed in the race.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X