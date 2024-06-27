City of Sulligent works to expand its sewer system

For years, the city of Sulligent has worked to extend its sewer system as some of the septic systems in the area were failing. It's a pressing issue, especially for residents on the west side of town who are dealing with aging systems and soil issues in the area.

SULLIGENT, Miss. (WCBI) – Time, resources, and effort. That’s how one West Alabama town is working to improve its sewer system for residents.

The city of Sulligent met earlier this week to discuss the Clean Water State Revolving Fund.

Citizens at the meeting have been dealing with issues with their wastewater and agreed this was a need for the area to eliminate problems now and in the future.

“Maybe commodes don’t flush properly, water doesn’t drain well out of your house at all, whether it’s from sink water, bath water, whatever it is,” Mayor Scott Boman said. “So, when septic systems fail, that stuff can back up into your home and cause a lot of problems.”

Mayor Scott Boman says citizens reached out in hopes of running sewer lines in the area.

After years of working to get the funds, the city has $3.12 million to make this happen.

“We were awarded a direct appropriation request of 1.12 million toward this project, and after that, we applied for funds through ADEM which was the American Rescue Funds that came out during the COVID time frame, and we were awarded an additional million dollars toward this project as well,” Boman said.

Mayor Boman says with these grants, the city will not have to pull any local funds, and these 70 households tying into the sewer will allow the septic systems to be eliminated.

“It will go into the city’s sanitary sewer system for us to treat,” Boman said.

Mayor Boman says this provides better infrastructure and opportunity for the community.

“I think it’s a win-win,” Boman said. “It’s a win that they get rid of the problem, and we get more people on our system to help pay the cost for that.”

Mayor Boman says this was an extensive project, but they are in the final stages of the ADEM portion of the funds, and they are still in the process with the HUD portion of the funds.

They expect to have this completed in the next 2-3 months and go to bid with the project in the Fall.

