City officials interview last candidate up for Columbus police chief position

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus city officials interviewed the last of the remaining candidates for the chief of police position today.

Wayne Hudson is the Chief Deputy Sheriff for the Douglas County Sheriff’s office in Nebraska.

He received a Bachelor of Science Criminal Justice degree from Wayne State College and a Master’s in Public Administration Degree from the University of Nebraska.

Hudson manages the day-to-day operations, a $20 million budget, and 223 personnel within his department.

One of the concerns mentioned by current Columbus officers was the department’s budget.

Hudson shared his expected plan and timeline to increase the department’s budget if he gets the job.

“This agency didn’t get this way overnight, so, it’s not going to get out of this overnight. What I’m proposing is taking a deep dive look at the agency. Bring a professional in here that I have as a relationship and assist the entire department. See what it’s going to take to get it to the 21st-century policing department with pay, benefits, and also equipment, and training. It all depends on how far the department is right now. It is doable,” said Hudson.

A special meeting of the City Council has been called for Friday to discuss the chief position. A decision could be made but it is not guaranteed.

