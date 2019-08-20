City plans to end Health Clinic for employees in effort to save money

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The city of Columbus is trying to work through its financial issues while also planning next year’s budget.

Tuesday, Columbus Mayor Robert Smith provided the City Council with an update to the Cost-Savings Plan he presented on March 5th.

Smith reported that in the past 5 months, 29 city employees have left their positions, saving the city almost $300,000.

When you combine that with the hiring freeze, changing city employee health care options, and opening the Municipal Court on Fridays, the city is estimated to save $1.54 million in the next seven months.

The council also moved to terminate the Health Clinic for city employees.

“We just had such a low participation. Out of all of the people that were enrolled, only an average of 88 persons a month were using it, out of almost 500 people that were enrolled in it,” said City Spokesman Joe Dillon.

City officials say the employee clinic had great service and customer care, just not enough participation. They will file to terminate their contract with Baptist Hospital immediately.

It will take 60 days for the cancellation to take effect.