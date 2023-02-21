City teams up with Faith Academy to revitalize former school in Brooksville

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An old school is getting a new start in Noxubee County thanks to a good dose of “faith”.

The City of Brooksville and Faith Academy are teaming up to revitalize the former Virgil Jones Elementary School.

The school has fallen into disrepair since it was closed down by the School District.

Brooksville town leaders regained ownership of the building but still weren’t able to make needed repairs.

That’s where Velma Warren of Faith Academy came in. After passing through, she realized something was needed for the children in town, a place where they could learn life lessons and have something constructive to do with their time.

She approached the Mayor and Aldermen about breathing new life into the school.

But it’s going to take a lot of help.

“Well, the community can come out and help us clean and donate products, or anything they can to help. Or, if they want to come, volunteer, once we get it up, and want to donate their services to help the children, we’ll welcome them to do that. But most of all, right now we need more volunteers to come in and help us get it clean, so we can come in and do what we need to do,” said Warren.

“Oh, it means, it’s going to mean the world to us, Mayor, Board of Aldermen, citizens in the Town of Brooksville. When they shut this school down, they took the heart of the community with ’em. This is going to bring the heart back,” said Mayor Earlie Henley, Jr.

Warren is pursuing grants and private donations to get Faith Academy in Brooksville off the ground.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter