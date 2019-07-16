City Working To Replace Bulbs In Street Lights

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- If you live in Columbus you may notice some of your street lights are out.

Mayor Robert Smith said the city has a list of all outages and they’re working to replace them.

At this time the city will only be replacing the bulbs.

However, there is a possibility the city will implement LED lights all over town.

The city has hired a company to do a study on the its light system.

Smith said the company will present its findings to the board next month.

After that, city leaders will vote on whether to implement the LED lights.