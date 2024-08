Citywide burn ban issued in Starkville until further notice

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Because of weather conditions and an increase in grass fires, the city of Starkville has issued a citywide burn ban.

No permits will be issued for burning in the city.

The city is also urging people to be cautious when disposing of cigarette butts and charcoal ashes.

The Starkville Fire Department says the ban will be in place until further notice.

