Civil Service Commission rejects appeals from two Columbus officers

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Civil Service Commission rejected two Columbus Police Officers’ appeals of disciplinary action on Wednesday.

Columbus Police Officer Jared Booth appeared before the Commission to appeal his suspension that was handed down by the city council five months ago.

City Attorney Jeff Turnage said appeal requests have to be filed within 10 days of a suspension and Booth’s appeal was too late.

The committee agreed, upholding the city’s decision.

Columbus Police Investigator Reginald Adams appealed his recent firing.

The termination came after Adams drove an unmarked city vehicle to another town to apply for a police chief position, while he was on the clock.

Adams told the committee he didn’t expect to be fired because Chief Fred Shelton’s recommendation to city council was suspension with no pay.

The committee again upheld the city’s decision.