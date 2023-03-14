Clarksdale man arrested, accused of child sex crime in Lafayette County

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clarksdale man is in the Lafayette County jail accused of child-sex crimes.

In February, Oxford Police took a report of a sexual assault of a minor.

The department’s investigation led them to develop 32-year-old Joshua Bright of Clarksdale as a suspect.

With assistance from the Greenwood Police Department, Bright was arrested and charged with Molesting-Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes.

His bond has been set at $30,000.

