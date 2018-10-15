Class is back in session after school closing in Noxubee

NOXUBEE, Miss. (WCBI)- Less than a month ago students at Virgil Jones and B.F. Liddell elementary found out they were moving schools.

Closing 2 schools and moving over 200 students onto another campus.

After school has started and without disrupting lessons.

That’s a tall order, but Noxubee County school leaders managed to do it, with some help from the community.

“It’s as if they picked up from where they left off,” said academic school officer Karen Dixon.

On the outside, it looks like just a normal day. Textbooks are out, pencils are sharpened, and class is in session.

But for some students in Macon, it’s the first day of school all over again.

“It’s been a very smooth transition this morning. A lot of people thought that we weren’t going to be able to get this done in time, but I’m happy to tell you that we were able to get this done and do it effectively,” said Rodriguez Broadnax.

And it isn’t just students having to make adjustments. Teachers are also finding themselves in a new learning environment.

“We re-organized the district by moving teachers into the positions that we thought they were stronger so that we can maximize student achievement as we have disrupted school for the week, so now school will go on with the best teachers The best areas and the best grade levels,” said Broadnax.

There was some behind the scenes juggling to get new classrooms, cafeteria, kitchen, and computer lab ready before classes started.

“Our rooms have been renovated everyone was on hand, and everyone was here we have volunteers we had community members and community everyone came together to make sure this transformation was a success we are excited we are ready, and this district is going to move forward,” said Dixon.

Now that students are in a stable learning environment it is time to start moving the school district forward.

“We are developing goals and doing some strategic planning within our central office departments that’s going to trickle down to our schools we are really going to focus now on literacy and academics and moving academics and our accreditation standard forward,” Broadnax.

Broadnax says his goal with this transition is to prove that Noxubee county can come out on top and this is just one step towards making that happen.