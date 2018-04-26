‘Class Crowns’ Project celebrates 3rd graders’ reading advances

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Third graders at one Tupelo school enjoyed a time of celebration for advancement in their reading skills.

Members of the Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo brought their “Class Crowns” project to Lawhon Elementary this year.

That project pairs a JA member with four students who need a little boost for their reading proficiency. The mentors work with the students and the end of school year party celebrates their achievements and hard work.

“I love getting to see my children every week, getting hugs and to see how well, I mean it’s amazing just how far they’ve come , we only see them once a week but it’s amazing how well their reading has improved over the year,” said JA Member Dana Long.

“Class Crowns” is one of many programs the Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo takes part in every year for students throughout the area.

Sponsors this year for “Class Crowns” included RMG Properties LLC, Tupelo Pathology Group and Gigi’s Cupcakes.