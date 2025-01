Classes begin for MUW students in Columbus

MISSISSIPPI UNIVERSITY FOR WOMEN (WCBI) – Area college students return to class and campus.

Mississippi University for Women students started the spring semester.

Classes are in full swing and dorms are filling up once again.

Mississippi State University also started classes today, January 15.

Enrollment numbers for the semester will not be out for several weeks.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.