Classes Resume in Two School Districts After Phone Threats

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)- Students in two school districts were evacuated this morning following phone threats.

It happened at Tupelo middle school, and also at East Amory Elementary, and Amory Middle School.

- Advertisement -

Amory Schools Superintendent, Ken Byars, says the district received a threatening phone call.

Students were immediately evacuated, and Amory police arrived to sweep both schools.

Classes in Amory were put on hold for about 30 minutes. The school day has resumed in both districts.