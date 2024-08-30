Classic summer pattern continues

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Hot, humid weather continues with afternoon storm chances sticking around into the weekend.

FRIDAY: Expect a mix of sun & clouds through the day with scattered downpours developing shortly after lunch. Several storms should evolve into the afternoon, similar to Thursday. Highs should top out in the mid 90s before rain & storm coverage increases. Heat indices could peak as high as 104 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Isolated to scattered storms continue up until about sunset, with gradually weakening anticipated thereafter. If you’re heading to high school football, bring a poncho and expect some sporadic lightning delays.

WEEKEND: Highs stay in the low 90s with scattered, primarily afternoon-driven showers and storms each day. Keep an eye to the sky if you’re tailgating or soaking up a final river/lake weekend!

NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers stay possible through at least mid-week, but there are some signs less hot weather could move in by Wednesday. We’ve dropped highs into the middle 80s for Wed/Thu.