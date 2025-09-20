Classroom grants featured at annual AEE luncheon

Tupelo teachers benefit from partnership with local businesses

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The theme for this AEE luncheon was MAEEDE in Mississippi, and Joyner’s Magnolia Soundwaves, many dressed as famous Mississippians, entertained the crowd.

On display around the Joyner Gym were projects funded last school year through AEE Grants. AEE was founded to provide money from businesses and individuals, in the form of grants, to fund innovative classroom projects. Teachers submit grant applications each year, and community members choose the winners.

“This is Glo Forge grant, and this is the mobile ed steam museum grant. Glo Forge is a CO2 laser that laser cuts, through glass, acrylic, and wood. Without AEE, none of this would be possible,” said Lindsey Hester, a teacher at Rankin Elementary.

“I wrote a grant called Building Bright Minds. Kids use Legos, they build with Legos, they code, and it is actually based on science skills. They love building with Legos and making them do things,” said Katharine Riley, a teacher at Pierce Street Elementary.

During the lunch, AEE grant winners for this school year are announced. And for one grant, a high school student partnered with a middle school robotics teacher.

“I was in business essentials class in high school, and an assignment was to partner with a teacher and write a grant. So I was in robotics with coach Sawyer at Middle School, I still do that and I said, what are some things we can do to help promote robotics, he gave me the idea of Lego education kits, in our k through 2 schools,” said THS Junior Gavin Atkinson.

In all, 38 grants were awarded totaling $115,000. And it is all made possible because of partnerships between businesses, individuals and the school district and there ‘s always room for more.

AEE was founded in 1988 and is a project of the CREATE Foundation.