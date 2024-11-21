Clay Co. contraband scheme leaves jailer behind bars

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County jailer finds himself behind bars in a contraband money-making scheme.

41-year-old Tony Washington was charged with introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said lengthy investigation by his office and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics led to the arrest.

Investigators are accusing Washington of accepting money to provide contraband to inmates.

“This is issues every jail has. You hate to see your own employees getting called into some of this. But again, it was for a for profit deal is what it was making money off bringing their stuff in to the inmate. So again, we hate to see this happen, but we cannot allow it because we have to maintain the safety of our jail and having potential drugs, weapons, cell phones and stuff, smoking, puts us at a major security risk as it does any facility,” said Scott.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Contact Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (662) 494-0109 if you have more information about the case.

