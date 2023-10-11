Clay Co. deputies name 17-year-old as person of interest in shooting case

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A 16-year-old Clay County resident is in critical condition, the victim of a gunshot wound, and deputies are looking at another teen as a person of interest in the case.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on RC Road in the White Station community around 5:45 Tuesday evening.

They found a 16-year-old who had been shot in the abdomen with what appeared to be a large caliber weapon.

Deputies did find a weapon at the scene that they think may have been used in the shooting.

The victim was taken to NMMC and had to have emergency surgery.

Deputies are now looking for 17-year-old Anthony Buchanan as a Person of Interest in the shooting.

Buchanan is from the Starkville area but has been spending a lot of time in the White Station Area.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said crimes like this underscore the problem of gun violence among young people.

“There is no reason for 14, 15, 16-year-olds to be, to even be having weapons. You know, we’ve got to raise our children. We’ve got to teach them how to handle things the right way. The gun violence that we’re seeing, a lot of it can be prevented if the parental’s advice is there; the guidance that they need.”

Scott said Anthony Buchanan should be considered dangerous. If you know where he is or have any information on the shooting, call your local law enforcement, 911, or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.

