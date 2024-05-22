Clay Co. deputies search for vehicle possibly involved in shooting

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a vehicle that may have been involved in a weekend shooting.

The car is believed to be a silver or gray Mustang with no hood and black rims.

It also has a sticker on top of the rear window with white lettering on it.

The driver of the vehicle is wanted for questioning related to a shooting that took place early Saturday morning on Clay-Chickasaw County Line Road.

If you know where this car is, or have any information on the driver or owner, call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.

