Clay Co. deputies search for vehicle possibly involved in shooting
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a vehicle that may have been involved in a weekend shooting.
The car is believed to be a silver or gray Mustang with no hood and black rims.
It also has a sticker on top of the rear window with white lettering on it.
The driver of the vehicle is wanted for questioning related to a shooting that took place early Saturday morning on Clay-Chickasaw County Line Road.
If you know where this car is, or have any information on the driver or owner, call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.