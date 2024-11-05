Clay Co. Felony suspect has been captured in Murfreesboro, TN

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The U.S, Marshals Service has brought in a felony suspect wanted in Clay County.

The Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Task Force received information that Kevon Tucker had fled to the Murfreesboro, Tennessee area.

Tucker was wanted in Clay County after a September raid on his home reportedly uncovered 7 and a half pounds of cocaine worth $250,000, a pound of pot, crack, fentanyl, four handguns, and a rifle.

Tucker was not at home when deputies and MBN agents arrived.

Warrants were issued for Tucker’s arrest on charges of Aggravated Drug Trafficking, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Today, Tucker was tracked to an apartment in Murfreesboro. When Marshals tried to arrest him, he ran, but was captured a short time later.

At the time, he reportedly had a loaded firearm and an assortment of drugs and may face additional charges in Davidson County, Tennessee.

He is being held there until he can be extradited to Mississippi.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X