Clay Co. joint operation leads to two suspects arrest

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A joint operation in Clay County lands a pair of suspected drug dealers behind bars.

Clay County Sheriff’s Deputies working with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Mississippi Department of Corrections arrested Jerone Baskin of West Point.

They also seized 12 ounces of packaged marijuana, along with scales and packaging materials.

Baskin is charged with Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to distribute.

His bond was set at $20,000, but the Mississippi Department of Corrections has placed a hold on him.

In a separate case, deputies and agents arrested Christopher Bell, also of West Point.

Bell was charged with the Sale of Cocaine.

His bond has been set at $25,000.

The Department of Corrections also placed a hold on Bell.

