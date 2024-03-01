Clay Co. man faces charges in connection with domestic incident

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County man is facing several charges in connection with a domestic incident.

42-year-old Harvey Young was charged with simple assault, aggravated assault, and robbery.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said the incident happened the incident happened in a vehicle.

Deputies had been searching for Young for several days.

Scott told WCBI that the victim had injuries to her head.

The investigation was continuing.

Young remained in the Clay County Jail.

