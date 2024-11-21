Clay Co. man pleads guilty to Second-Degree murder

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County man has plead guilty to a deadly shooting at Yokohama.

43-year-old Willie Swain was ordered to serve 30 years in prison.

District Attorney Scott Colom told WCBI that Swain pleaded guilty to second degree murder.

The hearing was held in Lowndes County Circuit Court on November 21.

Swain shot and killed 28-year-old Javerest Gray in a parking lot at the Clay County factory in February 2023.

Witnesses told WCBI, at the time, that there was an argument inside the plant and escalated outside.

Gray later died at North Mississippi Medical Center-West Point.

