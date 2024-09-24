Clay CO. man wanted for illegal possession of drugs and firearms

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators are looking for a man who ran from his home, leaving behind thousands of dollars in drugs along with weapons.

32-year-old Kevon Tucker left his house just before sheriff’s deputies arrived with a search warrant. They were joined by agents from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

During the search, law enforcement officers uncovered approximately 7.5 pounds of cocaine, with an estimated street value exceeding $250,000.

Officers also found suspected fentanyl pills, several grams of crack cocaine, approximately one pound of marijuana, four handguns, and one rifle.

Sheriff Eddie Scott said Tucker is currently at large.

If you have any information, contact the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

