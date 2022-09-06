Clay Co. man wanted in connection to Leflore Co. homicide caught

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County man wanted in connection with a Leflore County homicide is caught in Alabama.

22-year-old Edward Bush Jr. was arrested Sunday morning near Selma.

There was a manhunt there for Bush after he reportedly stole a truck in a nearby area and ran from law enforcement.

26-year-old Demontra Ewing was shot and killed in Leflore County and 26-year-old Demarius Bush was shot several times.

Edward Bush Jr. was quickly named a suspect in that shooting.

No word on when he will be extradited to Mississippi.