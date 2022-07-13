Clay Co. Sheriff’s Dept. makes third arrest in weekend shooting

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County Sheriff’s Department makes a third arrest in a weekend shooting.

Alonzo Seals is being charged with shooting into a nightclub.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning at C’s Place in Una.

One person was grazed in the head by a bullet but has not come forward to press charges.

Cantron Davidson and Antavious Gates are also charged. Davidson, Gates, and Alonzo Seals are all cousins.

Seals’ bond is set at 50 thousand dollars.

The investigation is still open, and more arrests are possible.