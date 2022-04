Clay Co. Sheriff’s Office asking public’s help to find missing man

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

58-year-old Jessie James Young was last seen in West Point on April 10th. He was driving a maroon 2000 Ford Expedition.

If you know where Jessie James Young may be call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.