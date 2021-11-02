Clay Co. woman charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – New information tonight in the officer-involved shooting that happened in West Point on Sunday.

21-year-old Christina Cornett is charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of grand larceny.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott says Cornett will have an arraignment tomorrow and more charges are possible.

Sources tell WCBI a West Point police officer tried to stop a stolen vehicle.

A short time later shots were fired.

A bullet reportedly grazed Cornett’s head and she was taken to the hospital.

Another person could be charged in the crime.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Clay County deputies are investigating the shooting.