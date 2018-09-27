Clay County Bridge Openings

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – In the past year, bridge closures have become increasingly common across the state. However, Clay County may be bucking that trend.

Many would argue the source of a lot of issues especially those living in the county is not being able to get from point A to point B.

It’s not because they don’t have the transportation.

“The state inspector came right on, passed the bridge and said we can reopen the road,” said District 4 Supervisor Shelton Dean.

Good news for Clay County residents as two of the four closed bridges are back open.

Three of which were in District 4.

“If we hadn’t built a bypass, people wouldn’t be able to get out in that area. There a lot of elderly people who live over there in that community so we put a bypass in,” said Dean.

Dean says it took a lot of hard work from everyone to get things back in motion.

“Through Tennessee River Valley Water Management, we got them to help us with some P.L.N. money to come back and replace the bridge,” said Dean.

A bridge that cost a total of $50,000. Dean and other southern county representatives also took their needs to Washington.

“They gave us some material where we would be able to contact these people and have a direct fund from D.C. to your counties and your cities where we live,” said Dean.

Residents say they are so thankful for the help.

“It feels good. It saves a whole lot of time. We would have to go all the way around 45. I go to church out here in Lake Grove, and it’s a lifesaver. It saves a whole lot of time, and it’s a lifesaver,” said Clay County resident Eldgre Ivy.

“It was just a great inconvenience, but this bridge is a plus to the county,” said Clay County resident James Pulliem.

The remaining bridges that are closed in the county are awaiting federal funding