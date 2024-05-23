Clay County Chief Deputy honored for heroic actions

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Clay County’s Chief Deputy was honored for his heroic actions after a horrific car accident.

Steven “Woody” Woodruff was given the “Life Saving Award” by Sheriff Eddie Scott.

Woodruff pulled two people from a vehicle on Highway 50, just seconds before it burst into flames, back on April 23.

One person lived and the other died on a life-flight helicopter.

Woodruff was recognized for his jumping into a life-threatening situation to help the people he serves.

