Clay County Chief Deputy honored for heroic actions
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Clay County’s Chief Deputy was honored for his heroic actions after a horrific car accident.
Steven “Woody” Woodruff was given the “Life Saving Award” by Sheriff Eddie Scott.
Woodruff pulled two people from a vehicle on Highway 50, just seconds before it burst into flames, back on April 23.
One person lived and the other died on a life-flight helicopter.
Woodruff was recognized for his jumping into a life-threatening situation to help the people he serves.