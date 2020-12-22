Clay County deputies arrest 3 men on various drug charges

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A trespassing call turns into two meth arrests in Clay County.

39-year-old Nathan Sinko is charged with possession of methamphetamine, trespassing, and other misdemeanors.

59-year-old Steve Pumphrey is charged with possession of methamphetamine and trespassing.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks called Clay County deputies to assist in a trespassing call on December 20th.

In an unrelated arrest, Clay County deputies were asked to help state troopers on a traffic stop. Sheriff Eddie Scott says 40-year-old Matthew

Orr is charged with possession of heroin, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and other misdemeanors.

Orr remains in jail on a 22 thousand dollar bond.

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics also assisted in the investigation.