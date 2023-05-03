Clay County deputies arrest man accused of damaging car, house

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen man found himself in the Clay County Jail after he was accused of going on a rampage in the county.

Tuesday, Clay County deputies responded to a 911 call of a man damaging a car at a home on East Hazlewood Road.

The man reportedly turned his anger toward the home itself, kicking in the door.

As deputies approached, the suspect, identified as Jerrick Orr of Aberdeen, fled the scene. After a short chase, he ditched his car and tried to run, but was caught by deputies.

Orr was charged with Burglary of a Dwelling, Malicious Mischief over $1,000, and three misdemeanors, including Reckless Driving, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of Marijuana in a Vehicle.

Orr’s bond is set at $27,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter