Clay County deputies arrest man and woman on drug charges

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man and a woman were arrested in Clay County on drug charges. The woman arrested was allegedly already in a legal bind.

Sunday, a call was made about two people who seemed suspicious on someone’s property.

Deputies arrived and found Ashley Pierce and Mark McNutt.

Narcotics and paraphernalia were found according to sheriff’s deputies.

Pierce also had a bench warrant meaning she either failed to pay for previous court fees or attend a court hearing.

Pierce was charged with the bench warrant along with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

McNutt was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Both were in the Clay County Detention Center with a bond of just over $5,400 each.

Sheriff Eddie Scott said the investigation is ongoing.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter