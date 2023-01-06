Clay County deputies arrest two women for meth possession

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The newest member of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office helped deputies make a pair of meth arrests.

Earlier this week, Clay County deputies and agents of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics made a traffic stop.

Clay County’s new K-9, Spike was brought in to help with the search.

Spike alerted the agents to the presence of methamphetamine.

They reportedly found 11 grams of the drug.

The two women in the vehicle, Jodi Forbus and Rebecca Dickinson, both of Saint Clair, Missouri, were arrested.

They are each charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, and bond was set at $10,000 each.

Dickinson and Forbus are currently in the Clay County Jail.

