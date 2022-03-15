Clay County deputies investigate deadly weekend shooting

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Clay County deputies continue to investigate a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend.

This is near where the homicide occurred on Blake Road, close to the Pine Grove Road intersection.

Sheriff Eddie Scott says deputies were called after 41-year-old Mikel Craven was found lying in a ditch.

Craven was taken to the hospital where it was discovered he had been shot at least twice.

Coroner Alvin Carter says that’s where Craven passed away.

An autopsy has been ordered.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.