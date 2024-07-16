Clay County deputies make another arrest in UTV theft

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement in Clay County made another arrest in the destructive theft of two UTVs.

22-year-old Diquavious Henderson was charged with one count of burglary, three counts of tampering with physical evidence, and two counts of taking a motor vehicle.

He was denied bond on those charges.

Sheriff Eddie Scott says Henderson was also served with a felony false pretense indictment. That charge is not related to the UTV theft.

20-year-old Ly’Zahvion Lenoir is charged with three counts of motor vehicle theft and two counts of burglary.

Sheriff Eddie Scott says a deputy found keys to the stolen UTVs on the suspect during a traffic stop.

Henderson was in the vehicle with Lenoir when they were stopped.

Investigators found two UTVs last week hidden in the woods behind Adventure ATV.

The day before those vehicles were taken from Adventure ATV in West Point.

The thieves seen in the surveillance video can be seen damaging the building.

Other arrests are possible.

