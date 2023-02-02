Clay County deputies make drug arrest while conducting safety checkpoint

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A stop at a safety checkpoint ends with a ride to jail for a West Point man.

While the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics were conducting a checkpoint on Monday, Deputies stopped 23-year-old Shontez Clay of West Point.

K-9 Spike was called in to search Clay’s vehicle.

Sheriff Eddie Scott said Spike alerted agents to the presence of drugs. A search reportedly turned up eight grams of methamphetamine.

Clay was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. His bond was set at $5,000.

Sheriff Scott said the case is still under investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter