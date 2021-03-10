Clay County deputies make multiple drug arrests over weekend

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Deputies in Clay County make several drug-related arrests over the weekend.

Sheriff Eddie Scott said 34-year-old Alphonso Wells was arrested on March 7 after a K-9 unit traffic stop on Hwy 45 Alternate South.

Wells is charged with Trafficking a Controlled Substance (102 Units of MDMA), Possession of a Controlled Substance (5.8 grams Crack Cocaine), and Possession of a Controlled Substance (approx. 86 grams of Marijuana).

Bond for Wells was set at $20,000.

Deputies also made another unrelated arrest on March 6 on Waverly Road.

Scott said 18-year-old Ashley Shipman was arrested during a traffic stop and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine.

Shipman is currently being held at the Clay County Detention Center with a bond of $5,000.

The investigations are on-going.

Anyone with any additional information on either case is asked to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Department at 662-494-2896 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.