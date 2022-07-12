Clay County deputies make two arrest after weekend shooting

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Clay County deputies make two arrests after a weekend shooting at a county-line night spot.

23-year-old Cantron Davidson is charged with accessory after the face and 21-year-old Antavious Gates is charged with shooting into a nightclub.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning at C’s Place in the Una community this past Saturday.

Sheriff Eddie Scott says one person was grazed by a bullet but has not come forward to press charges.

Davidson and Gates are out of jail on a $10,000 bond.

Another person is set to turn himself in to deputies tomorrow.