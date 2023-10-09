Clay County deputies report drugs, firearm, child found in suspect’s vehicle

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office made a drug arrest, and investigators said the suspect had a child in the car.

Over the weekend on Pine Grove Road, Ladrekas Powell was pulled over.

Deputies said a “substantial” amount of marijuana, a firearm, and cash was found.

On top of Powell’s drug charge, he was also charged with child endangerment because a child was in the vehicle during this incident.

Powell’s bond was set at just under $3,700.

