Clay County deputy honored after being shot during rescue attempt

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County deputy is honored after being shot during a rescue attempt in the middle of a police standoff.

The Mississippi Sheriff’s Association honored Sgt. Kyle Eaves as the 2021 Deputy Sheriff of the Year at its conference.

H e was honored earlier this year by the Clay County Board of Supervisors.

Eaves, the agency’s K9 officer, was injured while rescuing a woman through a bathroom window.

The standoff happened on Highway 46, in the Cedar Bluff community.