Clay County deputy wounded in the line of duty honored Thursday

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County deputy wounded in the line of duty is honored on Thursday.

Kyle Eaves was shot this past November during a standoff on Highway 46, in the Cedar Bluff community.

A bullet grazed his head as Eaves and other deputies were rescuing a woman through a bathroom window.

Today, Sheriff Eddie Scott and the department presented Eaves with a purple heart and certificate before the board of supervisors meeting.

“You never know, and our streets are a lot dangerous now than in my 24-year career and you know it’s probably more dangerous than it’s ever been. You know, every potential contact there’s the potential for confrontation. So again, it takes an officer to use all of his skills to effectively do his job but at the same time remain human. Show the public that we are human. We are friends, that we are here to protect them,” said Sheriff Eddie Scott, Clay County.

“It means a lot that they thought that much of it. It’s something I would do for anybody,” said Sergeant Kyle Eaves, Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Eaves is back at work.

Tommy Gandy was eventually arrested in the standoff.

He was charged with 11 counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, along with one count of burglary and one count of attempts to commit an offense.