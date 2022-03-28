Clay county EMA accepting applications for tornado assistance

CLAY COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- Clay County emergency services will start accepting unmet needs applications on March 28th for anyone needing assistance following the EF-1 tornado.

Agricultural damage assessment will begin March 28th.

If you live in Clay County and have tornado damage or have been affected, to file that application, please contact the West Point Clay County EMA office or fill out an online pre-application here and click on the pre-application.

The pre-application link will be available Monday.

If you have not been visited by an agricultural assessment member by Friday April 1st,2022, contact the Emergency Management office.

People interested in volunteer recovery efforts or donations should call (662)-494-2088.